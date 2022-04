Motivation is always a question during the last week of the NBA season for several different reasons. When the Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday, it'll be interesting to see how each team approaches this one. The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back, are a lock for home court in the first round of the postseason, and may not be interested in clinching the No. 2 seed in the playoffs so quickly.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO