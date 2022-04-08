Nearly 11,000 bags of heroin and 4 guns seized in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( WWLP ) — An estimated value of $86,980 in narcotics and four handguns were seized during search warrants in North Adams. According to the North Adams Police Department, four people were arrested after police executed a search warrant for narcotics.

Investigators seized about 10,500 bags of heroin, about 92.9 grams of cocaine, two illegally possessed handguns, and $22,912. The following were arrested:

John Bump

Nicholas Melendez

Troy Dupras

Stephanie Rufo

On March 22, North Adams police investigators arrested Keith Larrabee for three outstanding arrest warrants, one of which was from a shooting on February 19.

On March 31, Matthew Ross and Daniel Wilson-Scott were arrested after a traffic stop on State Road. Officers seized about 419 bags of heroin, about 33 grams of crack cocaine, two illegally possessed handguns, and $2,262.

Berkshire County Drug Task Force, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, Pittsfield Police, Adams Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Berkshire County Special Response Team assisted.

