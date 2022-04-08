'Rude person' and accidental lottery purchase leave California woman $10 million richer

A California woman said she has a rude customer to thank for accidentally making her $10 million richer.

LaQuedra Edwards put $40 into a Lottery Scratchers vending machine last November when "some rude person" bumped into her, according to a press release from the California Lottery .

Edwards said the bump led her to accidentally hit the wrong button on the machine and she got a $30 200X Scratchers ticket, something she didn't want.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards said, according to the release.

Irritated from getting the wrong ticket, Edwards sat down in her car and began scratching. Her frustration turned to excitement when she won the top prize of $10 million.

“I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” she said.

Edwards said she was still in shock after winning and plans to buy a house and start a non-profit with the money.

