Greenbrier County Commission to meet April 12

The Greenbrier County Commission will meet Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. in room 132 of the Greenbrier County Courthouse. It will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.

On the agenda: present grant check to WV Helping Hands and Quinwood Community Library; consider proclamation for Children’s Memorial Flag Day; consider new hire of a sheriff deputy; consider new hire for the circuit clerk’s office; consider signing the draw request n3 pertaining to the Greenbrier County Broadband Project Quinwood Area; consider invoice pertaining to the GigReady application TIF project; consider signing Resolution no. 7 – Big Draft waterline extension project; consider signing the MTA agreement for fiscal year 2022-20203; consider signing the agreement with the humane society for fiscal year 2022-2023; items related to the courthouse construction project; and more.

