Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Commission to meet April 12

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
The Greenbrier County Commission will meet Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. in room 132 of the Greenbrier County Courthouse. It will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.

On the agenda: present grant check to WV Helping Hands and Quinwood Community Library; consider proclamation for Children’s Memorial Flag Day; consider new hire of a sheriff deputy; consider new hire for the circuit clerk’s office; consider signing the draw request n3 pertaining to the Greenbrier County Broadband Project Quinwood Area; consider invoice pertaining to the GigReady application TIF project; consider signing Resolution no. 7 – Big Draft waterline extension project; consider signing the MTA agreement for fiscal year 2022-20203; consider signing the agreement with the humane society for fiscal year 2022-2023; items related to the courthouse construction project; and more.

The West Virginia Daily News

