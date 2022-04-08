Lady Spartans downed by Woodrow Wilson

The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans faced a tough Woodrow Wilson team, led by their freshman ace pitcher Aubrey Smallwood, and unfortunately suffered a tough 4-1 loss to their archrivals on Wednesday night, April 6.

Smallwood outdueled the Spartans young ace, Josi Ervin, who pitched well enough to win, but the bats were overshadowed by the Beckley pitcher’s wits.

East (5-4) could only muster up two hits on the night. One was a single by catcher Olivia Plybon in the second inning and the other was an RBI base hit from Alizabeth Wooding in the seventh when the Spartans were trying to put together a rally.

But the rally was stopped right there, and the Eagles went on to take the victory.

Despite the loss, Ervin still pitched well.

She went the distance of seven innings and gave up just four hits, two earned runs and struck out six.

Smallwood had a complete game, allowed just the two hits and struck out 16.

Ava Mullins had a double and three RBI’s for Beckley (10-2).

The Spartans will look to rebound on the road against Shady Spring this Friday evening, April 8. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

