Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Shreveport on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#26. Anthony's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7504 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71108-5212

#25. Shane's Seafood & Barbeque

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4726 E Texas St Ste 100, Bossier City, LA 71111-2545

#24. Shane's Acadiana Crawfish

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9133 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3122

#23. Frank's Louisiana Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1023 Provenance Pl Suite 200, Shreveport, LA 71106-7796

#22. Shane's Seafood & BBQ

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1203 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105-2405

#21. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2968 E Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111

#20. Crawfish Tyme

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 925 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71106-3409

#19. Captain D's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2227 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-5847

#18. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2910 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71112-3418

#17. Monkhouse Seafood Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $

- Address: 5205 Monkhouse Dr, Shreveport, LA 71109-6511

#16. Ernest's Orleans Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1601 Spring St, Shreveport, LA 71101-4057

#15. Jimmy's Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City, LA 71111

#14. Port Au Prince

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5301 S Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport, LA 71109-1809

#13. Shanes Seafood and BarBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9176 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3123

#12. Jan's River Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7675 W 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71129-2203

#11. 2 Johns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2151 Airline Dr Suite 1500, Bossier City, LA 71111-3190

#10. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 635 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111

#9. Kim's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 901 Benton Rd Ste E, Bossier City, LA 71111-3692

#8. Orlandeaux's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4916 Monkhouse Dr, Shreveport, LA 71109-6114

#7. The Blind Tiger Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (739 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Texas St, Shreveport, LA 71101-3218

#6. Oyster Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 855 Pierremont Rd Ste 157, Shreveport, LA 71106-2084

#5. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1324 N Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107-6556

#4. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6122 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA 71119-8504

#3. Ralph & Kacoo's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (881 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 Old Minden Rd Ste 141, Bossier City, LA 71111-4855

#2. Herby-K's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (664 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1833 Pierre Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103-3217

#1. Crawdaddy's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (957 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9370 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3181

