Shreveport, LA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Shreveport on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#26. Anthony's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7504 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71108-5212
Tripadvisor

#25. Shane's Seafood & Barbeque

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4726 E Texas St Ste 100, Bossier City, LA 71111-2545
Tripadvisor

#24. Shane's Acadiana Crawfish

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9133 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3122
Tripadvisor

#23. Frank's Louisiana Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1023 Provenance Pl Suite 200, Shreveport, LA 71106-7796
Tripadvisor

#22. Shane's Seafood & BBQ

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1203 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105-2405
Tripadvisor

#21. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2968 E Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111
Tripadvisor

#20. Crawfish Tyme

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 925 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71106-3409
Tripadvisor

#19. Captain D's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2227 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-5847
Tripadvisor

#18. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 2910 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71112-3418
Tripadvisor

#17. Monkhouse Seafood Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 5205 Monkhouse Dr, Shreveport, LA 71109-6511
Tripadvisor

#16. Ernest's Orleans Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1601 Spring St, Shreveport, LA 71101-4057
Tripadvisor

#15. Jimmy's Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City, LA 71111
Tripadvisor

#14. Port Au Prince

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5301 S Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport, LA 71109-1809
Tripadvisor

#13. Shanes Seafood and BarBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9176 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3123
Tripadvisor

#12. Jan's River Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7675 W 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71129-2203
Tripadvisor

#11. 2 Johns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2151 Airline Dr Suite 1500, Bossier City, LA 71111-3190
Tripadvisor

#10. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 635 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
Tripadvisor

#9. Kim's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Benton Rd Ste E, Bossier City, LA 71111-3692
Tripadvisor

#8. Orlandeaux's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4916 Monkhouse Dr, Shreveport, LA 71109-6114
Tripadvisor

#7. The Blind Tiger Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (739 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Texas St, Shreveport, LA 71101-3218
Tripadvisor

#6. Oyster Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 855 Pierremont Rd Ste 157, Shreveport, LA 71106-2084
Tripadvisor

#5. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1324 N Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107-6556
Tripadvisor

#4. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6122 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA 71119-8504
Tripadvisor

#3. Ralph & Kacoo's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (881 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Old Minden Rd Ste 141, Bossier City, LA 71111-4855
Tripadvisor

#2. Herby-K's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (664 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1833 Pierre Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103-3217
Tripadvisor

#1. Crawdaddy's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (957 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9370 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118-3181
