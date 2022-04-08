ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fort Wayne, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCzxV_0f3NgbRk00
Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fort Wayne on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JAOO_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#9. Eddie Merlot's Fort Wayne

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1502 S Illinois Rd Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1220
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6nM0_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#8. Trolley Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2898 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-1669
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcQuw_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#7. Big Eyed Fish Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 Hillegas Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-3863
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQsVf_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#6. Umi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2912 Getz Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-3019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCImy_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#5. Big Eyed Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1502 N Wells St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-2797
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRBEN_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#4. Storming Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 E Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-1216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNaNr_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4825 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vr3Cf_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#2. Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1830 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-5258
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuKo6_0f3NgbRk00
Tripadvisor

#1. Paula's On Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1732 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-3355
- Read more on Tripadvisor

