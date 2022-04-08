Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fort Wayne, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fort Wayne on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#9. Eddie Merlot's Fort Wayne

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1502 S Illinois Rd Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1220

#8. Trolley Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2898 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-1669

#7. Big Eyed Fish Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3001 Hillegas Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-3863

#6. Umi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2912 Getz Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-3019

#5. Big Eyed Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1502 N Wells St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-2797

#4. Storming Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 520 E Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-1216

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4825 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

#2. Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1830 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-5258

#1. Paula's On Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1732 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-3355

