Tallahassee, FL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#18. Miller's Ale House - Tallahassee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 722 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301
#17. Governors Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 202 S Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1733
#16. Coosh's Bayou Rouge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6267 Old Water Oak Rd Suite 101, Tallahassee, FL 32312-3844
#15. Crafty Crab

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1241 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4543
#14. Shucker's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: not available
- Address: 4806 Jackson Cove Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303-8097
#13. Georgio's Fine Food & Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2971 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-3609
#12. Wild Cajun

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1225 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-6148
#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2583 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303
#10. Chuck's Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 224 E College Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1520
#9. The Other Seineyard Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1660 N Monroe St Ste 6, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5558
#8. Tally Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6802 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312-3842
#7. The Fisherman's Wife Pam

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3348 Mahan Dr Suite 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5666
#6. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3491 Thomasville Rd Ste 6, Tallahassee, FL 32309-3499
#5. Crystal River Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2721 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-4029
#4. Bird's Aphrodisiac Oyster Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 325 N Bronough St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1311
#3. Wahoo Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2714 Graves Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303-2829
#2. Harry's Seafood Bar and Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (900 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 S Bronough St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1706
#1. Shell Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 Famu Way, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4357
