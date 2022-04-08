Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Tallahassee in the last week

Tripadvisor

#18. Miller's Ale House - Tallahassee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 722 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Governors Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 202 S Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1733

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Coosh's Bayou Rouge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6267 Old Water Oak Rd Suite 101, Tallahassee, FL 32312-3844

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Crafty Crab

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1241 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4543

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Shucker's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 4806 Jackson Cove Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303-8097

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Tallahassee

Tripadvisor

#13. Georgio's Fine Food & Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2971 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-3609

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Wild Cajun

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1225 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-6148

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2583 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Chuck's Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 224 E College Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1520

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. The Other Seineyard Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1660 N Monroe St Ste 6, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5558

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Tallahassee that don't require a college degree

Tripadvisor

#8. Tally Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6802 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312-3842

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Fisherman's Wife Pam

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3348 Mahan Dr Suite 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5666

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3491 Thomasville Rd Ste 6, Tallahassee, FL 32309-3499

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Crystal River Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2721 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-4029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Bird's Aphrodisiac Oyster Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $

- Address: 325 N Bronough St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1311

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Tallahassee metro area

Tripadvisor

#3. Wahoo Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2714 Graves Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303-2829

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Harry's Seafood Bar and Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (900 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 301 S Bronough St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1706

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Shell Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14 Famu Way, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4357

- Read more on Tripadvisor