Peoria, IL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Peoria, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Peoria on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#5. Two25

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 NE Adams St, Peoria, IL 61602-1201
#4. Uncle Buck's Fish Bowl and Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 Bass Pro Shops Dr, East Peoria, IL 61611
#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4625 N Sterling Ave, Peoria, IL 61615
#2. Jonah's Seafood House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 N Main St, East Peoria, IL 61611-1747
#1. The Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4919 N University St, Peoria, IL 61614-4712
