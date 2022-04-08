ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Youngstown, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Youngstown, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Youngstown on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#4. O'Charleys

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 930 Windham Court, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512
Tripadvisor

#3. Blue Wolf Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512-5621
Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1410 Boardman-Poland Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514-1936
Tripadvisor

#1. Steamers Stonewall Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10078 Market St, North Lima, Youngstown, OH 44452-9564
