Polk Jail report – Friday, April 8, 2022

Man Jailed for Murdering Toddler Killed by Inmates
Semajs Short, 24, who pleaded guilty to killing a 2-year-old girl when he was 17 years old, was pronounced dead after he was attacked by a group of inmates.
Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation
WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
Woman Abducted at Birth Begs Court To Release Kidnapper, ‘I Need My Mother Home’
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
Fla. Man Stabbed His Wife 13 Times, Then Placed Her Body in Trunk of Car After She Sought Divorce
A Florida man aware of his wife's plan to divorce him and "take everything, including their son," stabbed her to death and then placed her body in the trunk of his car before telling a neighbor he'd done so, later surrendering to police after a standoff. The man, Gerard Stewart,...
CBS 46
Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
Nurse sentenced to prison after she ignored dying patient’s pleas for help
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help. Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.
Florida 22-Year-Old Who Stabbed Her Mother To Death Sentenced to 15 Years
Mariya Lynn Kelly claimed that she stabbed her mother, Melissa West, after an argument during chores.
Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
WHAS 11
Georgia woman given 200 years in prison for abusing her nine children; husband gets 2 life terms plus 841 years
CALHOUN, Ga. — A Georgia woman was sentenced to 200 years in prison, plus 200 years probation, for subjecting her children to horrendous living conditions and allowing her husband to beat and torture them. The case emerged in Calhoun, Georgia in Feb. 2020, and the Cherokee County District Attorney's...
Cobb man gets 25 years in prison for killing his own father, who had ordered him to get a job
MARIETTA, Ga. — A Cobb County man who shot and killed his own father after he was ordered to get a job will spend 25 years in prison. Daniel Attaway pleaded guilty but mentally ill on one count of malice murder in the Sept. 2018 shooting death of his father, Douglas Wayne Attaway.
Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete
New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'
The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
Man crushed to death when truck randomly accelerates at GA dealership, pins him to wall
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
CBS 46
Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide
CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
KTVZ
Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
Suspect In Young Dolph Murder Case Allegedly Attacked By Fellow Inmates In Jail
Justin Johnson who is in jail for the murder of Young Dolph was allegedly attacked in jail by his fellow inmates.
“It was a shock”: Family of murdered RaceTrac clerk react to news of UGA football player’s arrest
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Family members of a 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk shot and killed last year are relieved his killer is finally behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Wood was shot and killed early in the morning as he worked his shift...
WMAZ
Warrants: Atlanta man slept through 7-hour standoff with police after shooting, killing 96-year-old grandmother
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A seven-hour standoff between South Fulton Police and a murder suspect began Wednesday evening and continued into Thursday morning. According to arrest warrants, the suspect claimed he slept through the standoff. As the situation unfolded, neighbors watched through their windows and prayed for their safety.
Alabama mother accused of doing drugs while giving birth, killing newborn, granted bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth, killing her newborn, was granted a bond during her first court appearance. Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. On Friday, she faced a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond. […]
Police: Man threw backpack full of drugs out of car window in Jacksonville police chase
A Piedmont man was arrested Wednesday after he led police on a chase through Jacksonville.
Polk Today
