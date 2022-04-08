Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chattanooga, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chattanooga on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#18. River Drifters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1925 Suck Creek Rd They have Kayaks and paddleboards too, Chattanooga, TN 37405-9727

Tripadvisor

#17. O'Charley's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2340 Shallowford Village Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Tripadvisor

#16. Miller's Ale House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2119 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Tripadvisor

#15. Blue Orleans

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN

Tripadvisor

#14. The Juicy Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2020 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 150 Ste 150, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Tripadvisor

#13. Captain D's Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2008 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2605

Tripadvisor

#12. Riverside Catfish House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18039 Highway 41, Chattanooga, TN 37419-2626

Tripadvisor

#11. Bela Lisboa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Portuguese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 417 Frazier Ave Parking In Rear, Chattanooga, TN 37405-4165

Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2131 Northgate Mall Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37415-6935

Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2200 Bams Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Tripadvisor

#8. Scottie's On The River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 491 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402-1607

Tripadvisor

#7. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2288 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 130, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3493

Tripadvisor

#6. Lakeshore Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5600 Lake Resort Ter Suite 300, Chattanooga, TN 37415-2501

Tripadvisor

#5. Blue Orleans Creole Restaurant-Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (230 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1463 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-4465

Tripadvisor

#4. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2115 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2674

Tripadvisor

#3. Stir

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (592 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1444 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-4448

Tripadvisor

#2. Boathouse Rotisserie & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (907 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1459 Riverside Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37406-4312

Tripadvisor

#1. Uncle Larry's Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (813 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 736 East Mlk Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403

