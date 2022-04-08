Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Beaumont, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Beaumont on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Beaumont in the last week

Tripadvisor

#11. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2949 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701-4693

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3825 Interstate 10 S, Beaumont, TX 77705-4226

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Crazy Cajun Beaumont

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2310 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2820 IH-10 East, Beaumont, TX 77703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Vautrot's Cajun Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13350 Highway 105 Trlr 3 Zip 77713, Beaumont, TX 77713-9471

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Beaumont metro area

Tripadvisor

#6. Ralph & Kacoo’s

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5055 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77706-6929

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Krazy Kajun Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3015 Dowlen Rd Ste 230, Beaumont, TX 77706-7293

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Floyds

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: I-10, Beaumont, TX

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Tia Juanita's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5555 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX 77706-6301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Floyd's Cajun Seafood and Texas Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (606 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2290 Interstate 10 S, Beaumont, TX 77707-4427

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Beaumont that require a graduate degree

Tripadvisor

#1. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (709 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4040 I-10 South, Beaumont, TX 77705

- Read more on Tripadvisor