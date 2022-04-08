ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hBo5_0f3NgOAP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyGqX_0f3NgOAP00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VC5JA_0f3NgOAP00
Tripadvisor

#7. The York

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 247 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2250
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyQD4_0f3NgOAP00
Tripadvisor

#6. Fish Cove

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2130 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13219-1616
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baesH_0f3NgOAP00
Tripadvisor

#5. Jim's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1248 Wolf St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1347
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvILH_0f3NgOAP00
Tripadvisor

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2965 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1430
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoFW6_0f3NgOAP00
Tripadvisor

#3. Storming Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2841 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKq2N_0f3NgOAP00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Clam Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3914 Brewerton Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY5Vg_0f3NgOAP00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Fish Friar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 239 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

MICHIGAN STATE
