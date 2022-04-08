Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#7. The York

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 247 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2250

#6. Fish Cove

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2130 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13219-1616

#5. Jim's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1248 Wolf St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1347

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2965 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1430

#3. Storming Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2841 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1303

#2. The Clam Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3914 Brewerton Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212

#1. The Fish Friar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 239 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1522

