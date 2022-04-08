Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Spokane, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Spokane on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Spokane in the last week

Tripadvisor

#10. Grand Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201-0211

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 707 W Main Ave 2nd Level - Crescent Building, Spokane, WA 99201-0643

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Clinkerdagger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 621 W Mallon Avenue Suite 404, Spokane, WA 99201

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Umi Kitchen & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1309 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Skipper's Seafood 'n Chowder

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3316 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99205-2843

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Spokane that don't require a college degree

Tripadvisor

#5. Zona Blanca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 154 S Madison St, Spokane, WA 99201-4531

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Barrel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6404 N Wall St, Spokane, WA 99208-4147

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4703 N Division Street, Spokane, WA 99207-1403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4750 N Division St Ste 1300 NorthTown Mall, Spokane, WA 99207

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Anthony's at Spokane Falls

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (938 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 510 N Lincoln St, Spokane, WA 99201-2122

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Spokane metro area