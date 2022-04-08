ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Spokane, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Spokane, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Spokane on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#10. Grand Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201-0211
#9. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 707 W Main Ave 2nd Level - Crescent Building, Spokane, WA 99201-0643
#8. Clinkerdagger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 621 W Mallon Avenue Suite 404, Spokane, WA 99201
#7. Umi Kitchen & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201
#6. Skipper's Seafood 'n Chowder

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3316 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99205-2843
#5. Zona Blanca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 154 S Madison St, Spokane, WA 99201-4531
#4. The Barrel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6404 N Wall St, Spokane, WA 99208-4147
#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4703 N Division Street, Spokane, WA 99207-1403
#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4750 N Division St Ste 1300 NorthTown Mall, Spokane, WA 99207
#1. Anthony's at Spokane Falls

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (938 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 N Lincoln St, Spokane, WA 99201-2122
#Spokane Falls#Gas Prices#Zona#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Red Lobster#Grand Restaurant#Lounge Rating#Wa#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor
