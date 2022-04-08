Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in South Bend, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in South Bend on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#7. Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 119 N Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601-1603

#6. Copper Rock Steakhouse South Bend

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3000 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN 46614

#5. Blue Lantern Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 928 E McKinley Ave, Mishawaka, IN 46545-4116

#4. Cafe Navarre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601-1639

#3. Madison Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 129 N Main St, South Bend, IN 46601-1608

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3930 N Main ST, Mishawaka, IN 46545

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 620 W. Edison Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545

