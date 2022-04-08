ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#9. O'Charley's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2077 Interchange Rd, Erie, PA 16509-8315
#8. BigBar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16501-1408
#7. Hoss's Steak & Sea House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3302 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506-2402
#6. The Ugly Tuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1010 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA 16505-4153
#5. Oliver's Rooftop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 130 E Front St 8th Floor - Hampton Inn & Suites, Erie, PA 16507-1554
#4. Hook's Catfish Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 38 N Park Row, Erie, PA 16501-1133
#3. Syd's place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2992 W Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16505-3847
#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2040 Edinboro Road Mill Creek Mall, Erie, PA 16509-3404
#1. Smuggler's Wharf

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (647 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 State St, Erie, PA 16507-1418
