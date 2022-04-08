ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Medford, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Medford on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#4. Porters

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (606 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 147 N Front St, Medford, OR 97501-5904
#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Crater Lake Highway, Medford, OR 97504-4136
#2. The Wharf Fresh Seafood Market & Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 827 W Jackson St, Medford, OR 97501-2471
#1. Mcgrath's Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 68 E Stewart Ave, Medford, OR 97501-7969
