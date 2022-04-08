Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Davenport, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Davenport on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Davenport in the last week

Tripadvisor

#4. Bare Bones BBQ

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 E River Dr, Davenport, IA 52803-5741

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Igor's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3055 38th St, Rock Island, IL 61201-5667

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Sriracha Thai Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2900 River Dr Suite 118, Moline, IL 61265-1749

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3420 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807

- Read more on Tripadvisor