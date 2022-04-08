ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Roanoke, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxbYh_0f3Ng1wx00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Roanoke, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Roanoke on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Roanoke in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2RQZ_0f3Ng1wx00
Tripadvisor

#4. Rockfish Food & Wine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1402 Grandin Rd SW Ste 101, Roanoke, VA 24015-2345
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B419s_0f3Ng1wx00
Tripadvisor

#3. Awful Authur's Seafood Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 Campbell Avenue SE, Roanoke, VA 24011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1XZH_0f3Ng1wx00
Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3529 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24014-2201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPwqM_0f3Ng1wx00
Tripadvisor

#1. Harbor Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7416 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019-4239
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.  We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WDTN

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities […]
DAYTON, OH
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Roanoke, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Roanoke, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reader's Digest

25 Restaurants Open on Memorial Day in 2022

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30 this year, and some people may already be planning their Memorial Day activities for the holiday weekend. A popular tradition for the long weekend, which many consider the unofficial start to summer, is throwing some scrumptious steaks, burgers, and hot dogs on the grill for a delicious barbecue. Let’s be real, though. There’s a ton of prep and cleanup that comes with grilling, and some people may be over it before they even light the grill. If you’re in that boat, don’t worry—you can make things easier by checking out one of these restaurants open on Memorial Day.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Cooking#Gas Prices#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Red Lobster#Seafood Price
WRAL News

Smashburger: BOGO $1 Fish Sandwich today, April 8

Buy one Smashburger Fish Sandwich and get another one for $1 every Friday through April 15!. Use the code FISHFRIDAY at checkout to get this offer. The promotion is valid only on Fridays from 3/4/2022-4/15/2022 at participating restaurants. See the details on the Smashburger website.
FOOD & DRINKS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy