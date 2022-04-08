Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Roanoke, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Roanoke on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Roanoke in the last week

Tripadvisor

#4. Rockfish Food & Wine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1402 Grandin Rd SW Ste 101, Roanoke, VA 24015-2345

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Awful Authur's Seafood Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 108 Campbell Avenue SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3529 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24014-2201

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Harbor Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7416 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019-4239

- Read more on Tripadvisor