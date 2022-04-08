ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#4. The Student Prince Cafe & The Fort

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (528 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8 Fort St, Springfield, MA 01103-1208
#3. Casa Di Lisa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030-2155
#2. Nippon Grill & Seafood Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 935 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4656
#1. Catch 1251 Seafood Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1251 River Rd, Agawam, MA 01001-2887
