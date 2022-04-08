ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TOTALLY EAST TEXAS | Newcomer to Tyler's historic Azalea & Spring Flower Trail

cbs19.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Tyler's treasures is blooming right...

www.cbs19.tv

FMX 94.5

Would You Move to Donna, Texas to Live in This $225,000 Home?

One of the perks of living in a smaller city in Texas is that you can get a much nicer house for much less when comparing the homes available in larger cities. Lubbock is a great example of this, but it isn’t the only small Texas city with stunning and affordable homes.
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
#East Texas
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

