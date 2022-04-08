ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Lexington on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#16. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2099 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504-3503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Epping's on Eastside

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 264 Walton Ave Corner of Walton Ave and National Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Giuseppe's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4456 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40515-4619
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Infinity: A Skybar & Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 W Main St 8th Floor, Lexington, KY 40507-1461
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Harry’s Hamburg

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,035 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1920 Pleasant Ridge Dr, Lexington, KY 40509-2412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. School Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 163 West Short Street, Lexington, KY 40507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Lexington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507-1611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Aqua Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1932 Pleasant Ridge Dr, Lexington, KY 40509-2412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Shaking Seafood & Wings

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3110 Mapleleaf Dr, Lexington, KY 40509-1240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Storming Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4009 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503-4487
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1848 Alysheba Way, Lexington, KY 40509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2550 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Ketch Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2012 Regency Rd, Lexington, KY 40503-2309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Tony's of Lexington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1640
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2341 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY 40509-2257
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Palmers Fresh Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 161 Lexington Green Cir, Lexington, KY 40503-3325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

