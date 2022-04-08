Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Gulfport, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Gulfport on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#24. Parrish's Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 217 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Bull's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560-6139

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Catfish Charlies

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11419 Canal Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503-7702

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Cajun Crawfish Hut

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6150

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Lil' Ray's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 124 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560-6135

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Gulfport metro area

Tripadvisor

#19. The Dock Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13247 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503-4663

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Harbor View Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 504 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Patio 44

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1244 24th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-3228

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Salute Italian Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (548 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1712 15th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-2140

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Blazin Cajun Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2517 28th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-4857

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Gulfport

Tripadvisor

#14. Mama's Seafood and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 13211 Dedeaux Rd Ste 6, Gulfport, MS 39503-5866

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Captain Hooks Seafood & More

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1519 Pass Rd., Gulfport, MS 39501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Clawdaddy's Crawfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15261 Russell Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39503-4339

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Captain Al's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1458 Magnolia St, Gulfport, MS 39503-5923

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. LiL' Ray's Poboys & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507-2503

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Gulfport metro area

Tripadvisor

#9. Steve's Marina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (673 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 213 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 942 Beach Dr, Gulfport, MS 39507-1300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Beach Blvd Steamer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3206 W Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501-1810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Blow Fly Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (717 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 Washington Ave, Gulfport, MS 39507-3342

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Chimneys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1640 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501-2103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Gulfport

Tripadvisor

#4. White Cap Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (629 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 560 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39507-1012

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Shrimp Basket

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9265 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503-4255

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Shaggy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (701 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1724 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Half Shell Oyster House of Gulfport

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,608 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-1913

- Read more on Tripadvisor