Gulfport, MS

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Gulfport, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Gulfport on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHTzW_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#24. Parrish's Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 217 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6113
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVkeN_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#23. Bull's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560-6139
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjnhY_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#22. Catfish Charlies

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11419 Canal Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503-7702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQUEH_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#21. Cajun Crawfish Hut

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ig0o_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#20. Lil' Ray's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560-6135
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4974BB_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#19. The Dock Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13247 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503-4663
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tOs0_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#18. Harbor View Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 504 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16I1Xe_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#17. Patio 44

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1244 24th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-3228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuAbI_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#16. Salute Italian Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (548 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1712 15th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-2140
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ps3M8_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#15. Blazin Cajun Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 2517 28th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-4857
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zTaw_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mama's Seafood and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 13211 Dedeaux Rd Ste 6, Gulfport, MS 39503-5866
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etp3h_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#13. Captain Hooks Seafood & More

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1519 Pass Rd., Gulfport, MS 39501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0An76A_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#12. Clawdaddy's Crawfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15261 Russell Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39503-4339
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsTw6_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#11. Captain Al's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1458 Magnolia St, Gulfport, MS 39503-5923
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXI7Q_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#10. LiL' Ray's Poboys & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507-2503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpYcL_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#9. Steve's Marina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (673 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 213 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560-6113
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI6g7_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#8. Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 942 Beach Dr, Gulfport, MS 39507-1300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fak8_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#7. Beach Blvd Steamer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3206 W Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501-1810
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYMJl_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Blow Fly Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (717 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Washington Ave, Gulfport, MS 39507-3342
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQbzf_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Chimneys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1640 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501-2103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cINAZ_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#4. White Cap Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (629 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 560 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39507-1012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zpK5_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#3. Shrimp Basket

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9265 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503-4255
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jc98V_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#2. Shaggy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (701 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1724 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481Ajm_0f3NfUBK00
Tripadvisor

#1. Half Shell Oyster House of Gulfport

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,608 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501-1913
