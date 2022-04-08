ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Riverview Gardens School District hosting a career fair

By Joe Millitzer
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Discover new career and growth opportunities while helping to educate the next generation of leaders. Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a career fair Saturday, April 9th from 10 A.M. until 1 P.M. They are seeking dedicated individuals in the following fields: teaching, administration, nursing, technology, clerical, custodial, coaching, food service, maintenance, security, and more.

On-the-spot interviews are available. Please bring a resume. For more information, visit rgsdmo.org/jobs

FOX 2

FOX 2

