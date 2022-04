Resident Evil Village has all manners of mythical creatures for players to fight against from werewolves to swamp monsters and mechanized menaces, and perhaps unsurprisingly, there were even more ideas that didn't make the cut. One of those ideas apparently dealt with adding mermaids – or at least something like those – to Salvatore Moreau's section of the game. This and other details were shared by Resident Evil leaker Aesthetic Gamer this week, but they of course haven't been verified by Capcom or anything like that, so it's unclear how far exactly these ideas were worked on before they were abandoned.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO