ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Congress votes to back Ukraine by suspending normal trade relations with Russia

By Jennifer Shutt
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxD3b_0f3Ndif200

The U.S. Capitol. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Congress on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and reinforce a ban on Russian oil imports, following weeks of back-and-forth negotiations over the specifics.

Senators in a pair of rare 100-0 votes agreed to send both measures to the U.S. House, where lawmakers voted 420-3 to suspend normal trade with Russia, a move that will place the country, which is waging war against Ukraine, in the same ranks as North Korea and Cuba.  Three Republicans voted no: Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

The House then voted 413-9 to enshrine a ban on Russian oil imports into law. The Republicans voting against the ban were Gaetz, Greene and Massie, as well as Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Dan Bishop of North Carolina and Chip Roy of Texas. They were joined by Democrats Cori Bush of Missouri and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Both bills now go to President Joe Biden for his expected signature.

“Ending normal trade relations hammers home that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has made Russia into a full-fledged pariah state,” Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden said on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

“Americans have been watching these atrocities, these brutal acts perpetrated by Vladimir Putin day after day on TV and their phones and the like. And now the Senate is saying there is going to be clear, clear, clear evidence that what he has done has forfeited the right to normal trade relations.”

Ending Russia’s most favored nation status, or permanent normal trade relations, allows the U.S. government to increase tariffs on Russian imports. The legislation also calls on the U.S. Trade Representative to suspend Russia’s participation in the World Trade Organization.

Wyden, who is chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said the panel plans to continue working on bipartisan measures that would “take away the subsidies” Russia gets from American taxpayers.

“That happens when you have an American company doing business in Russia,” Wyden said. “They pay taxes to the Russian government, and they get foreign tax credits. I don’t believe the people of Michigan, or Oregon, or anywhere else believe that their hard-earned tax dollars should be used to subsidize Putin’s war machine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OckeF_0f3Ndif200

Former U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on May 14, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain via Flickr Public Domain

Human rights debate

The House originally passed the trade bill on a 424-8 vote last month, but Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, objected to quick Senate action over how the legislation would have changed the way the United States defines human rights abuses within a human rights law known as the Magnitsky Act.

Paul didn’t want the House-passed legislation to change the definition from “gross violations of human rights” — which specifically includes acts like torture, inhumane treatment and long detention without charges — to the phrase “serious human rights abuse.”

“What they are trying to do is take the Magnitsky Act and drive an enormous hole in it that you can push anything through and do sanctions on anybody, anywhere in the world, based on a vague, ambiguous, and vast definition that is not specific,” Paul said during floor debate earlier this month.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, offered Paul a floor vote on his amendment in order to speed up the process late last month, but Paul wanted his changes added to the bill.

Schumer declined, noting that “every senator would like their amendment to be easily inserted into a bill. But in the Senate, we vote.”

The Senate ultimately did not vote on Paul’s amendment, but changed the language in the bill to keep the definition exactly as it is now.

Standing with Ukraine

Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady said during House floor debate Thursday that the legislation demonstrates the U.S. Congress stands with the people of Ukraine amid the Russian war.

“The action we take today is long overdue but necessary,” Brady said, adding the bill was an important “bipartisan victory.”

Before the energy import ban could be lifted, Brady said, Russia would have to remove its military from Ukraine, pose no immediate military threat to a NATO country and recognize the right of Ukrainians to freely and independently choose their own government.

Biden, who originally asked Congress in early March to suspend regular trade relations with Russia and took executive action to ban energy imports, is expected to sign the bills.

Revoking normal trade relations with Russia, Biden said at the time, would make it “harder for Russia to do business with the United States.”

“And doing it in unison with other nations that make up half of the global economy will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy,” Biden continued.

Reporter Jacob Fischler contributed to this report.

The post Congress votes to back Ukraine by suspending normal trade relations with Russia appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

U.S. Senate strikes bipartisan agreement on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan deal on pandemic aid funding Monday, settling on $10 billion for added testing, treatment and vaccines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney released separate statements Monday afternoon announcing the compromise, though Schumer was disappointed negotiators didn’t reach an […] The post U.S. Senate strikes bipartisan agreement on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, levy more sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — The White House announced a wave of new sanctions against Russia on Thursday while pledging to send more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and welcome up to 100,000 refugees. The new economic restrictions on Russia and billions more in aid for Ukrainians were detailed as President Joe Biden huddled with North Atlantic Treaty Organization […] The post U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, levy more sanctions on Russia appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance wins 2021 Public Service Award, 18 total Michigan Press Association honors

The Michigan Advance has won 18 Michigan Press Association (MPA) awards in its 2021 “News Media Publication of the Year”contest, including placing first in the Public Service Award for “How Michiganders are coping with the COVID crisis.” Ken Coleman, Susan J. Demas, Allison R. Donahue and Anna Gustafson contributed to the Advance‘s winning Public Service […] The post Michigan Advance wins 2021 Public Service Award, 18 total Michigan Press Association honors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Thomas Massie
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The U S Congress#Russian#The U S House#Republicans#Gaetz Greene#Democrats#Democratic#Americans
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
MILITARY
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy