SF Opera: The Romance Of Tristan And Iseult May 2

In comics, one of the most iconic aspects of a character is their romantic partner. Superman and Lois Lane, Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson, The Flash and Iris West, Hulk and Betty Ross, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, and so on. Batman is unique among the heavy hitters of the superhero genre to not have a consistent love interest, well, until recently. At the time of writing, the wedding of Batman and Catwoman is set to be told in Batman #50, due for release on July 4 – by the time you're reading this, that story will already be out and available. So to tie into what could be the most hyped event in comics this half of 2018, let's take a look at the famous comic book weddings and pairings, and whether the odds are stacked in favor of the Gotham couple.

