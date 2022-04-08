ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Opera: The Romance Of Tristan And Iseult May 2

The tale of Tristan and Iseult is one of the greatest and most retold legends in European history, with written versions dating from the mid-twelfth century. One of the most complete versions, Tristan, by Gottfried von Strassburg, served as the source work for Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, which will be...

operawire.com

‘Salome’ Production Canceled at Novaya Opera

The ⁦Festival Aix-en-Provence’s new production of “Salome” will no longer be going to Novaya Opera. The production, which premieres in France in the summer, was set to open in Moscow this autumn. However, due to the war in Ukraine, the French festival has cut ties with the Russian company.
THEATER & DANCE
The Times-Reporter

Little Theatre production prepared to be 'Ruthless'

The East Ohio premiere of an award-winning cult classic comedy, "Ruthless! the Musical," will be presented by the Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County for a run of nine performances opening April 22. Little Theatre is one of a select few across the country producing the new 30th anniversary edition of the script prior to its publication. ...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
Fox 59

Indianapolis Opera debuts “Brundibar and Vedem”

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Opera continues its 2022 season with the debut of a new show. The double billing includes the opera’s first collaboration with the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. Indianapolis General Director David Starkey, Education Director Lyndsay Moy and Cash Moore, who’ll be playing the part of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
operawire.com

Cumbria Opera Group Announces Outdoor Opera Event

The Cumbria Opera Group has announced a unique outdoor opera weekend. Taking place on July 9 and 10, 2022 at the Battlebarrow House Gardens in Appleby, the showcase will feature “Swallows and Armenians” by Karen Babayan as well as “Ariel.” Additionally, there will be an afternoon of operatic arias by such composers as Puccini, Mozart, and Verdi, among others.
THEATER & DANCE
Odyssey

Romance in Comics: Weddings

In comics, one of the most iconic aspects of a character is their romantic partner. Superman and Lois Lane, Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson, The Flash and Iris West, Hulk and Betty Ross, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, and so on. Batman is unique among the heavy hitters of the superhero genre to not have a consistent love interest, well, until recently. At the time of writing, the wedding of Batman and Catwoman is set to be told in Batman #50, due for release on July 4 – by the time you're reading this, that story will already be out and available. So to tie into what could be the most hyped event in comics this half of 2018, let's take a look at the famous comic book weddings and pairings, and whether the odds are stacked in favor of the Gotham couple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Richard Wagner
Popculture

'The Resident' Star Shocks With Sudden Exit

The Resident will have another open slot if the Fox show scores a sixth season renewal. Miles Fowler, who played Trevor Daniels in Season 5, left the show. His final episode, "6 Volts," aired on March 29. Fowler's character was the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). During the show's...
TV SERIES

