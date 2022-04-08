COLORADO ROCKIES: Should Rockies opening day be a holiday?

DENVER (CBS4) – Downtown Denver is welcoming baseball back. It’s been a long time since Colorado has had a pandemic-free start to the baseball season but 2022 is different. (credit: CBS) Fans were ready, but so were businesses around Coors Field who depend on the cash baseball season brings to LODO. Jeremy Williamson owns Ballpark Vienna Beef just a block-and-a-half away from Coors Field. For the past couple of years, no baseball fans meant tough times. (credit: CBS) “The last two years have been brutal. Literally, like 48 hours away from closing down,” said Williamson. In 2022 the beat goes on, and so does business for Jeremy and the other establishments around Coors Field and while opening day brings renewed optimism for Rockies fans it also is bringing hope for a better tomorrow for small business owners who depend on baseball fans to stay afloat. (credit: CBS) “Thank God. It was close and it looks like a good day too man,” said Williamson.

