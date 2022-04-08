ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COLORADO ROCKIES: Should Rockies opening day be a holiday?

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies 2022 season starts on Friday when the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers for opening day. Every time opening day arrives, the...

9NEWS

Colorado Rockies giveaways and theme nights in 2022

DENVER — Baseball is back in the Mile High City and the Colorado Rockies have a packed schedule of theme nights, game promotions and giveaways this summer. Widely regarded as the best firework display in the state of Colorado, the Rockies will have three nights of fireworks at Coors Field.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hiring underway for 82-game season at Coors Field

DENVER — A staff of 700 will be ready for Opening Day at Coors Field, but more workers are needed for the rest of the baseball season. The Colorado Rockies and ballpark staffing operator Aramark said they are looking to add an additional 200 part-time workers this year. Available...
DENVER, CO
Salt Lake Tribune

Kyle Roerink: A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Colorado Sports
ClutchPoints

Raging fire breaks out at Broncos’ Mile High Stadium

A fire has reportedly broken out at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos, in Denver, Colorado on Thursday. Authorities have reportedly arrived at the scene and are working to extinguish a fire that had occurred in the third-level seating and suites area at the stadium. The Denver Fire Department reported that crews were extinguishing the flames at the stadium, but the cause of the fire still remains unknown.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Helton returns to Rockies as special assistant to GM

DENVER — A familiar face is returning to the Colorado Rockies, this time in a front office role. The Rockies announced in a release Saturday that longtime first baseman Todd Helton has been named a special assistant to General Manager Bill Schmidt. The release said Helton "will assist in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

LODO Businesses Excited For Baseball Season

DENVER (CBS4) – Downtown Denver is welcoming baseball back. It’s been a long time since Colorado has had a pandemic-free start to the baseball season but 2022 is different. (credit: CBS) Fans were ready, but so were businesses around Coors Field who depend on the cash baseball season brings to LODO. Jeremy Williamson owns Ballpark Vienna Beef just a block-and-a-half away from Coors Field. For the past couple of years, no baseball fans meant tough times. (credit: CBS) “The last two years have been brutal. Literally, like 48 hours away from closing down,” said Williamson. In 2022 the beat goes on, and so does business for Jeremy and the other establishments around Coors Field and while opening day brings renewed optimism for Rockies fans it also is bringing hope for a better tomorrow for small business owners who depend on baseball fans to stay afloat. (credit: CBS) “Thank God. It was close and it looks like a good day too man,” said Williamson.
DENVER, CO
KTSM

Sun City Stealth begin 2nd season in WFA

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Sun City Stealth, a women’s tackle football team who are members of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) Saturday evening. The Stealth enter their second season of play against the Rocky Mountain ThunderKatz, April 9, at Jefferson High School at 6:30 p.m. The ThunderKatz come from Colorado Springs, CO., also […]
EL PASO, TX

