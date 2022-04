Click here to read the full article. If there was one thing Christina Haack was going to do differently when she met realtor Joshua Hall, it was to keep her relationship private. She has done exactly that and surprised her followers with her engagement and now, her wedding. Haack is now officially Christina Hall, according to her Instagram page. The wedding didn’t happen over the weekend, though, it occurred “sometime over the last 6 months,” according to TMZ sources. It wasn’t an insider that tipped the media outlet off — it was her real estate license that had her new married...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO