ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin: 7 million received at least one COVID vaccine in Virginia

By Kim Yonick
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxpKt_0f3NZdJZ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a milestone for Virginia surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor says that more than seven million Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Health officials launched the state vaccine campaign in December 2020.

“Over seven million Virginians have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, an incredible milestone in our path towards normalcy and demonstrates that Virginia is leading in the fight against COVID-19, once again. I will continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, as it’s the best method to prevent serious illness from the virus,” said Youngkin. “While I’ve been a strong advocate of getting the vaccine and boosters, I will not mandate it. I’m pleased that over 80% of Virginians have made an individual decision to get the vaccine.”

The seven million representing 81.5% of the Commonwealth’s total population and out of the adult population — those who are 18 years of age or older — 92.4% have been vaccinated at least once. Over two million Virginians have received a booster or third dose of the vaccine.

From COVID waves to a COVID freefall: Has the DMV rounded the corner in the pandemic?

“As we celebrate Public Health week in Virginia, it’s important to not just recognize the commitment of our public health workers, but also to acknowledge that public health must be a community-wide focus.  COVID-19 made that very clear and today’s vaccine achievement is the result of collaboration among public health and other healthcare workers, community groups, pastors, and many others. As we look forward to tackling other health and wellness challenges, those partnerships will be the driver of success,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel.

VDH has put together several strategies to reach people in its vaccination campaign such as:

  • Vaccinate Virginia: A statewide call center (877-VAX-IN-VA) and website ( Vaccinate.Virginia.gov ) were established to help Virginians register for notification of vaccine appointments.
  • Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs): Large-scale vaccination centers across Virginia have helped healthcare staff administer hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses.
  • Community Partnerships: Health districts across the Commonwealth created partnerships with organizations to help get vaccines to hard-to-reach, vulnerable populations by utilizing mobile clinics, and vaccination events at churches and community centers.

“This represents yet another victory in our fight against COVID-19. By allowing for extensive protection against hospitalization and death from the virus, this achievement paves the way for the continued return of our daily lives to normalcy. We could not have reached this milestone without the combined efforts of VDH employees, healthcare workers, and a host of community volunteers that continue to make vaccination against COVID-19 readily available,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “As we recognize this week as National Public Health Week, our vaccination efforts illustrate the power of public health and community partnerships to make a difference and save lives.”

Health officials continue to try to reach Virginians in rural areas of the state, persons hesitant to be vaccinated, and persons in need of boosters to be up to date on their vaccinations.

COVID impacts the travel industry

“Reaching the point of having seven million Virginians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is a huge accomplishment,” said State Vaccination Coordinator Christy Gray, MPH, who’s also the director of the Division of Immunization in VDH’s Office of Epidemiology. “We couldn’t have done it without the hard work of the more than 3,500 VDH employees and of our partners across the state: pharmacies, physicians’ offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and numerous community partners helping to take the vaccination message to the public. Our vaccination campaign is a triumph of the entire community against this virus.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
Register Citizen

Fourth COVID vaccine doses in CT? Not yet, experts say

While it remains an open question if adults in Connecticut will be eligible to get a second COVID-19 vaccine booster, experts say a decision is not likely imminent. The decision, which will weigh a variety of factors, may be based on a goal to have COVID vaccines become a regular occurrence, like they are with vaccines against influenza, according to one expert.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Community Health#Covid#Volunteers#Population Health#Virginians#Commonwealth#Dmv
The Conversation U.S.

The 1 in 10 U.S. doctors with reservations about vaccines could be undermining the fight against COVID-19

American attitudes toward scientific expertise have become increasingly contentious in recent years. But many people across the political spectrum still place high levels of trust in their personal physicians. Correspondingly, both popular media and public health officials have encouraged physicians to serve as strong advocates for COVID-19 vaccination. At the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
WDVM 25

$232 million investment in Virginia transit systems

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — The Virginia transit systems will get a boost in federal funding. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the largest-ever investment, $232,426,060 for Virginia transit. It was part of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. “Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Md. ‘ghost gun’ ban passes without Hogan’s signature

UPDATE 10:23 p.m. — The governor made the announcement Friday about the state’s measure to ban ghost guns without serial numbers. Hogan had the ability to either sign the bill or veto it but ultimately chose to pass the law without his signature. In a statement Hogan released, he said that it “is a positive […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy