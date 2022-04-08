ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Rockies opening day be a holiday?

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlARa_0f3NYJxm00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Rockies 2022 season starts on Friday when the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers for opening day.

Every time opening day arrives, the argument arises that the day should either be a state or national holiday.

“Opening day should be a holiday, we should all get the day off work,” FOX31’s Drew Engelbart shared .

It’s an argument that has been around for years, especially on Twitter.

In 2011, OU Club of Colorado said, “Opening day should be an official national holiday GO ROCKIES.”

All it takes is a short search for “Rockies opening day holiday” and you’ll see hundreds of tweets on the argument.

10 reasons people might move out of Colorado

“I’m a true believer that opening day should be a national holiday,’ Heather shared .

“Opening Day should be a national holiday & a team’s home Opening Day game a State holiday!” JLR shared .

Do you think it should be a holiday? Vote in the poll below.

“Opening day for the Rockies should be a state holiday. I’m not sure anyone goes to work anyway,” Jason explained.

One Twitter user even tweeted wishfully at the president about making opening day a holiday.

Colorado Rockies 2022 opening day guide

“Rockies opening day should be a national holiday, make it happen POTUS,” Juan said .

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. for the Rockies 2022 home opener at Coors Field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

9NEWS

Colorado Rockies giveaways and theme nights in 2022

DENVER — Baseball is back in the Mile High City and the Colorado Rockies have a packed schedule of theme nights, game promotions and giveaways this summer. Widely regarded as the best firework display in the state of Colorado, the Rockies will have three nights of fireworks at Coors Field.
DENVER, CO
USPS plans to raise the price of stamps again

(NEXSTAR) – In a bulletin published Wednesday, the USPS said it filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission, seeking approval to raise the price of stamps starting July 10. The price of a Forever stamp would rise to 60 cents.
INDUSTRY
