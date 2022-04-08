Should Rockies opening day be a holiday?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Rockies 2022 season starts on Friday when the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers for opening day.

Every time opening day arrives, the argument arises that the day should either be a state or national holiday.

“Opening day should be a holiday, we should all get the day off work,” FOX31’s Drew Engelbart shared .

It’s an argument that has been around for years, especially on Twitter.

In 2011, OU Club of Colorado said, “Opening day should be an official national holiday GO ROCKIES.”

All it takes is a short search for “Rockies opening day holiday” and you’ll see hundreds of tweets on the argument.

“I’m a true believer that opening day should be a national holiday,’ Heather shared .

“Opening Day should be a national holiday & a team’s home Opening Day game a State holiday!” JLR shared .

Do you think it should be a holiday? Vote in the poll below.

“Opening day for the Rockies should be a state holiday. I’m not sure anyone goes to work anyway,” Jason explained.

One Twitter user even tweeted wishfully at the president about making opening day a holiday.

“Rockies opening day should be a national holiday, make it happen POTUS,” Juan said .

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. for the Rockies 2022 home opener at Coors Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.