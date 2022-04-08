ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas allergy season guide: When does allergy season end in Texas?

By Chandler France
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago
Allergy season has begun in Texas, according to Sam Hogue, a doctor and professor with the Texas A&M College of Medicine. (mladenbalinovac/Getty Images)

Allergy season has begun in Texas, according to Sam Hogue, a doctor and professor with the Texas A&M College of Medicine. In an interview, Hogue provided information about this year’s allergy season, including which allergens are high, how long the season lasts and how to mitigate the effects of allergies.

Here are five things to know about this year's allergy season in Texas.

Oak and ragweed counts are high across Texas

Hogue said Texas is seeing high pollen counts with oak and ragweed right now. He said it is unusual for ragweed to have a high pollen count now, though, as it usually is not highly present until August or September.

Warmer temperatures and more carbon dioxide related to global warming could be contributing to the high ragweed counts, Hogue said.

Other allergens present include sycamore and bermudagrass, Hogue said. As the weather gets warmer, dust mites and mold are also allergens to look out for, according to Hogue.

Grasses, trees and flowers are allergens people should always look out for as well, Hogue added.

“Everything is coming back alive and shooting off pollen,” Hogue said.

Weather affects how bad allergy season is

Hogue said allergy season spikes during the spring and summer when the weather is warmer and more humid. Lower humidity and lack of rain typically prolong allergy season, as plants are able to thrive and spread pollen for longer periods of time, Hogue said.

“Unfortunately these ‘nice days’ are some of the worst times for pollen counts and allergen exposures,” Hogue said.

Droughts also have an effect on allergy season, as dry, dusty and windy areas circulate pollen more effectively, he said.

Some of the best days for allergies are when the weather is colder or when it rains, Hogue said.

There are ways to mitigate the effects of allergy season

Hogue said the best way to avoid the negative effects of allergy season is to stay inside and avoid common allergens, especially ones people may know they are allergic to.

“Avoidance is of course [the best strategy]. If you know what you’re allergic to, just avoid it,” Hogue said.

Hogue also said it is best to keep doors shut and to have filters on air conditioning units. He also suggested avoiding drying clothes outdoors, as they can be “magnets” for pollen, and wearing masks if working with plants one knows they are allergic to.

What to do when symptoms occur

Hogue said common symptoms of seasonal allergies include sneezing, itching, runny nose, sinus congestion, mild headache and wheezing, adding that common over-the-counter medications, such as nasal steroids or antihistamines, should do well in addressing these symptoms.

Additionally, he said those with allergic reactions should stay on top of symptoms and not wait for them to get worse before taking medication, especially for those with asthma. If avoidance or medication does not help, it might be time to get a referral to an allergist and get immunotherapy, Hogue said.

Fevers are very rarely symptoms of allergic reactions, but they may be symptoms of something else, according to Hogue. Amid COVID-19 and the flu season, he said it may be difficult to differentiate symptoms among these possible underlying causes.

Allergy season lasts until the fall

Allergy season typically lasts six to eight weeks beginning in March and April and can last up to three months, according to Hogue, but pnce plants and trees start drying up and temperatures shift, he said it is usually a good sign allergy season is coming to an end.

Pollen counts are currently high across all of Texas, with parts of West Texas seeing pollen counts in the medium-high range, according to Pollen.com . To view pollen counts and most common allergens by region, visit https://www.pollen.com/map/tx .

Beaumont, TX
