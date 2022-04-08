Seneca announces April’s Students of the Month

TABERNACLE – Seneca High School juniors Kyla Reynolds and Morgan Loftus earned first place and honorable mention, respectively, in the essay contest sponsored by The Elizabeth Ann Seton Center for Women’s Studies at Seton Hall University. The 26th annual essay contest was held in celebration of Women’s History Month and was open to all high school students in New Jersey.
Beginning this Thursday, the Reitz Union will be lit up with the vibrant color schemes of artwork, the powerful punch of oral performances and the musicality of dance as students take to the stage to present their work honoring this Women’s History Month. UF’s own Women’s Student Association, an...
A sea of gowns and mortar boards has been seen at the University of Bristol for the first in-person graduation in two years. It is estimated that 18,000 students missed out on graduation ceremonies postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremonies have now returned and around 4,500 graduates will...
FALL RIVER — The Durfee High football program is hosting its first ever Hilltopper Gridiron Club youth football clinic for kids grades 5-8 this spring. The clinic runs May 23-26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Durfee High School on Mac Aldrich Field on two turf fields. All players...
Comments / 0