Classrooms expanding at Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

A rendering of what the new addition will look like (Contributed).

Classroom expansion moving forward after pandemic pause

– As the pandemic is loosening its grip, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced that it can finally move forward with plans for its expansion.

The mission of the center is to enrich the lives of area youth with free after-school classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. These great community programs came about because of philanthropist and founder, Donna Berg in 1998. After a beginning operating in local schools and recreation centers, a 10,000 square foot building came available and the center has functioned there since 2001.

With 24 years of community service, the center has provided 16,000 students ages five to 18 with free classes in art, theater, music, band, video production, dance, and creative enrichment programs. It is one of the only free arts academies in the State of California to successfully offer all the arts disciplines and not just music or dance. It serves students from San Luis Obispo, Kern, Monterey, and Santa Barbara Counties with these after-school programs. More than 85-percent of enrolled students are considered very low income and the center provides these classes regardless of socioeconomic status, creating a level playing field for children and teens.

Students warming up for dance.

The center is not just an after-school daycare, it is an academic school that serves nearly 400 students per session and 100 students a day. Even with these impressive numbers, there is a waiting list for those who wish to participate. It is time for this expansion in order to meet the needs and double the impact.

Plans include building a 7,000 square foot addition on the property located adjacent to the current building. An old home on the property was purchased and demolished and construction was slated to begin after a fundraising campaign led by Tom and Kathleen Maas of Pear Valley Vineyards and Doug and Nancy Beckett of Peachy Canyon winery raised $1.4 million in cash and pledges in 2019 with many excited donors contributing, including the Berg family that pledged $500K. However, everything came to a crashing halt when the pandemic hit.

With concern to make sure the programs continued for the students a virtual studio platform was created. Often dance classes occurred outdoors with the children wearing masks. Now the wait is over, and the “Classrooms for Kids” expansion campaign is back on track asking all community members to participate and help raise the walls on this colorful new wing.

The new building will front on Spring Street and be two stories high. The lower floor will contain a large dance studio and gallery space as well as a reception area and administrative offices. The second story will have expanded piano and music studios as well as private rehearsal areas. A large art studio with an adjacent balcony as well as flex space is included. The original building retains the professional stage and auditorium as well as the existing classroom spaces.

There are several opportunities for the community to donate to the project. Leadership gifts are contributions that make a significant impact toward the completion of the project and there are many giving levels that include a variety of benefits. Naming opportunities are meaningful ways to make a lasting gift for the community in memory celebration or in honor of someone special. Endowment gifts and pledges will ensure that the music, dance, theater, art, and creative enrichment programs will continue to thrive and grow on the Central Coast.

Make a donation through the website www.pryoutharts.org or contact Emily Jagger, Development Director at emily.jagger@pryoutharts.org or (805) 238-5825. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization.