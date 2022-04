On Monday, March 28, 2022, our sister, Barbara DeVille Combs was called to her heavenly home. Barbara was born on March 9, 1954, to the late Alfred DeVille and Emily DeVille King in Lake Charles, La. She was a 1972 graduate of W.O. Boston High School. Barbara was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 551. Barbara was employed by South Central Bell Telephone Company for ten years; and she worked several years at LaGrange High School as a Paraprofessional. Barbara dedicated her life to the care of her two sons, who were her pride and joy.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO