James Ray Cannon Sr., 80, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 in a local care facility. Mr. Cannon was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Lake Charles, La., where he lived all of his life. During his younger years, he played football and ran track for Lake Charles High School. Ray began his career at Firestone as a carpenter and later worked as a project manager at the Hackberry Oil Reserve and Isle of Capri Casino, where he retired six years ago. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He enjoyed working in his yard, cooking and barbequing for his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who’s sarcasm and wit will live on in his family.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO