Brewers Association Reveals the Top Craft Breweries in the US for 2021

By Lauren Boisvert
 2 days ago
The Brewers Association has recently released the top 50 craft beer breweries in the US for 2021. The report also revealed that the craft beer industry has grown by 8% from last year. Craft beer’s overall market share increased from 12.2% to 13.1% as well.

According to the Brewers Association, many breweries are still recovering from 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak and many US businesses closed down. 2021 saw a return of beer enthusiasts to the breweries, but the Association says that 2022 is going to be a crucial year for growth.

The number of operating breweries grew in 2021 as well, reaching a high of 9,118 in the US. An impressive number, since a lot of businesses, closed indefinitely during 2020. But, 2021 saw the implementation of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which helped some brewers stay open.

But, what about the top 50 craft breweries in the US? That’s what we’re all here for, isn’t it? The Brewers Association list features the top 50 producing breweries in the US, 40 of which were small or independent craft breweries. The list is long, but check it out to see if your favorite brewery made the cut. We’ve covered Nashville specific breweries before, but what about the entire US?

Brewers Association Names Top 50 Craft Breweries

  1. D.G. Yuengling and Son INC – PA
  2. Boston Beer Co – MA, DE
  3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co – CA
  4. Duvel Moortgat USA – CA, MO, NY
  5. Gambrinus – CA, TX
  6. Bell’s Brewery, INC – MI
  7. CANarchy – CO, FL, UT, MI, TX
  8. Artisanal Brewing Ventures – PA, NY
  9. Stone Brewing – CA
  10. SweetWater Brewing Co – GA
  11. Deschutes Brewery – OR
  12. New Glarus Brewing Co – WI
  13. Brooklyn Brewery – NY
  14. Matt Brewing Co – NY
  15. Gordon Biersch Brewing Co – CA
  16. Abita Brewing Co – LA
  17. Minhas Craft Brewery – WI
  18. Stevens Point Brewery – WI
  19. Great Lakes Brewing Company – OH
  20. Odell Brewing Co – CO
  21. Harpoon Brewery – MA
  22. Summit Brewing Co – MN
  23. Allagash Brewing Company – ME
  24. Troegs Brewing Co – PA
  25. Georgetown Brewing Co – WA
  26. Three Floyds Brewing – IN
  27. Athletic Br4ewing Company – CT
  28. Rhinegeist Brewery – OH
  29. Kona Brewing Co – HI
  30. August Schell Brewing Company – MN
  31. Alaskan Brewing Co – AK
  32. Narragansett Brewing Co – RI
  33. Rogue Ales Brewery – OR
  34. Kings & Convicts Brewing – CA
  35. Flying Dog Brewery – MD
  36. Long Trail Brewing Co – VT
  37. Lost Coast Brewery – CA
  38. Revolution Brewing – IL
  39. Surly Brewing Company – MN
  40. Ninkasi Brewing Co – OR
  41. Creature Comforts Brewing Co – GA
  42. 21st Amendment Brewery – CA
  43. Maui Brewing Co – HI
  44. Saint Arnold Brewing Co – TX
  45. Scofflaw Brewing Co – GA
  46. Shipyard Brewing Co – ME
  47. Left Hand Brewing Company – CO
  48. Modern Times Drinks – CA
  49. Fiddlehead Brewing – VT
  50. North Coast Brewing Co INC – CA

Additionally, the Brewers Association also put out a list of the top 50 overall brewing companies. This list includes big names like Anheuser-Busch Inc–which just released cool MLB themed Budweiser cans–MolsonCoors–celebrating 149 years recently–Heineken Co, and Pabst Brewing Co. But, it also includes smaller craft breweries as well. Clearly, the independent brewers can still compete with the big dogs, despite a rocky 2020.

