MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Community Theatre Board of Directors met on Sunday to discuss some changes for their annual fundraiser, Summer Mummers. "The Board of Directors felt the need to have a greater oversight and involvement in the MCT's big annual fundraiser and we also saw the opportunity to make some positive changes in the Summer Mummers," said Lisa Durgin, Secretary for the Board of Directors. "We know that change is hard, but its also exciting and a chance for us to have new things and we know that some people are going to be upset about change."

MIDLAND, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO