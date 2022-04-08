ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Early Bird 2022

sae.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrol with SAE Brussels before May 2022 and save 10% !. Securing your future has never...

www.sae.edu

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Sae Brussels
The Hill

Trump’s Oz endorsement in Pennsylvania vexes GOP allies

Frustration is mounting on the GOP’s right flank over former President Trump’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon who rose to fame as a talk show host, got a jolt over the weekend when his campaign received a surprise endorsement from Trump, who observers previously said might stay out of the race. The imprimatur instantly changed the tenor of the race, providing Oz with the backing of the GOP’s most popular politician and de facto leader.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NBC News

How Elon Musk shook up Twitter in 7 days of chaos

For the last seven days, Elon Musk has made major headlines. But it’s not Tesla, where he’s CEO, that he’s toying with this time. Instead, he’s been making waves around his recent investment in Twitter. Last week’s news that he had purchased enough Twitter stock to...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy