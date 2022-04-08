ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Rockies opening day be a holiday?

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Rockies 2022 season starts on Friday when the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers for opening day.

Every time opening day arrives, the argument arises that the day should either be a state or national holiday.

“Opening day should be a holiday, we should all get the day off work,” FOX31’s Drew Engelbart shared .

It’s an argument that has been around for years, especially on Twitter.

In 2011, OU Club of Colorado said, “Opening day should be an official national holiday GO ROCKIES.”

All it takes is a short search for “Rockies opening day holiday” and you’ll see hundreds of tweets on the argument.

“I’m a true believer that opening day should be a national holiday,’ Heather shared .

“Opening Day should be a national holiday & a team’s home Opening Day game a State holiday!” JLR shared .

Do you think it should be a holiday? Vote in the poll below.

“Opening day for the Rockies should be a state holiday. I’m not sure anyone goes to work anyway,” Jason explained.

One Twitter user even tweeted wishfully at the president about making opening day a holiday.

“Rockies opening day should be a national holiday, make it happen POTUS,” Juan said .

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. for the Rockies 2022 home opener at Coors Field.

One of CMZ’s longest residents passes away

Colorado Springs – On Friday night, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said a heartfelt goodbye to one of its longest residents. The Zoo says 29-year-old Honey, a female Asiatic black bear, started showing signs of sudden illness and pain on Friday morning. After a thorough exam at the Zoo’s veterinary hospital, the decision was made to […]
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

