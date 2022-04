The city could prohibit camping in parks or near business entrances without banning the practice everywhere.The Cornelius City Council is working to lift the city's ban on camping in public places. Currently, city code prohibits camping on all public property. It defines a campsite as any place where any bedding or sleeping bag, or any stove or fire, is established. However, recent federal rulings deemed such regulations unconstitutional. "The code as it exists right now is not compliant with these cases, so my recommendation is to not enforce that code against anyone," city attorney Emily Matasar told the City...

CORNELIUS, OR ・ 19 DAYS AGO