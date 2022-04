The Georgia State men’s basketball team will have a new head coach heading into the 2022-23 season. Jonas Hayes, the former interim head coach at Xavier, was hired by Georgia State Wednesday, Hayes is an Atlanta native and graduate of Douglass High School. He will get his first permanent stint as head coach with the […] The post Georgia State hires Jonas Hayes to be next head coach appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

