ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mid-South church feeds neighborhood in need in South Memphis

By Darcy Thomas, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUmVw_0f3NTKNm00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South church is getting food to those in need in our community.

The church partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to distribute food to people who live in the 38126 zip code, an area of South Memphis.

The median household income there is less than $15,000.

Parishioners with the Life of Liberty Church, along with other volunteers, gathered on a recent Saturday morning to feed residents in need.

Organizer Belynda Terry first created a soup kitchen seven years ago at the church, and quickly realized she needed help.

“There are hungry people in Shelby County,” she said. “I found out the Mid-South Food Bank could actually support our vision, so I applied to be a partner agency, and here we are.”

Terry said the food bank dropped off over 10,000 pounds of food.

“It was meats, it was produce and a few snacks as well,” she said. “Even with 10,000 pounds of food for this community, the need continues.”

Every month, donations allow the church to feed over 500 families in the community.

“Inflation is rising, people are living in hotels,” Terry explained. “They can’t afford rent or mortgage, so it’s getting worse.”

She said the area still hasn’t recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and said they’ve given out over 100,000 pounds of food more than normal.

Each month, volunteers come to the church to bag up food for people who could go hungry without it.

One volunteer, Brenda Garner, said recipients can receive healthy food like fruits and vegetables.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Meals on Wheels: Mid-South seniors receive nutritious meals, home visits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that helps senior citizens survive with food and other services is celebrating 50 years. Since March 1972, the national Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults across the country. Funded by the Older Americans Act, local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults to access nutritious meals and other vital services.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Wednesday morning following a shooting in the Riverside area of South Memphis. Police said they received a call to Swift and Edsel, off South Parkway, at 1:40 a.m. The man was taken to Regional One, but did not survive, police said. He was found in a light-colored SUV, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for endangered missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a woman officials say is endangered. Jazmine Jones, 28, was last seen in the 8200 block of Sunbridge Way in Memphis on Sunday night. She was leaving the area in a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi plates, a release...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Society
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Bystander injured in shootout at South Memphis Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the men responsible for a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured in South Memphis. On Sunday, two men were caught on surveillance cameras after getting into a fight that quickly turned into a shootout at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley. Police say several vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid South#Volunteers#Healthy Food#Vegetables#Charity#The Mid South Food Bank
WREG

Juvenile assaulted at hotel in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a man who they say assaulted a juvenile at a hotel in Parkway Village on March 20. The juvenile was assaulted at Home 1 Extended Stay on the 4300 block of American Way. Officers say the suspect is a man between 20-30 years old. He was last seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Man assaults officer at Collierville Chick-fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on video taking swings at a police officer in the drive-through line at a Collierville Chick-fil-A before he was tackled early Thursday. A witness told WREG police tried to detain the man inside the Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue. Moments later, the man was filmed assaulting the officer outside […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WREG

Two accused of shooting at police in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after being accused of shooting at police officers in Northeast Memphis Tuesday night. Police say they were investigating an area around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Henrietta Road when shots were fired towards them. No injuries were reported. Shortly after, Joe Arnold, 25, and Franklin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman wanted in connection to Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven. Memphis Police say several individuals were fighting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25. As individuals got into a black four-door sedan and started to leave, an individual in the car fired several shots. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA: Amputee was abducted, killed, left in field

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Investigators said the victim, 41-year-old Ramarreo Prince Akins, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside a grocery store in the 4700 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father, son charged in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son duo was arrested Thursday after police say they were running a chop shop in South Memphis. Auto Theft Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Frisco Thursday. Michael Lusk Sr., 55, told police he owns the property and all the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
96K+
Followers
97K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy