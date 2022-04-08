11 photos that show what it's like in towns along the Ukraine-Poland border

A man dressed in a chicken costume greets people as they enter Poland from Ukraine on March 24, 2022. Jonathan Frydman

Photographer Jonathan Frydman traveled to Poland and visited several towns on the border with Ukraine.

There, he saw Ukrainian refugees coming into Poland on foot, by car, and by train.

Here's what he saw visiting border crossings and makeshift refugee camps in Medyka, Przemyśl, and more.

On March 17, I drove from Lublin to the Hrebrenne border crossing, where I saw a Ukrainian child drawing in a coloring book while waiting in a tent set up to shelter refugees.In another tent, children played on the floor with toys while a Polish kids' TV show played in the background.While driving near the Dorohusk border crossing in Poland, I passed by a car stopped on the road. I could see a fire burning in the background across the border in Ukraine.A few days later I visited Medyka, one of the busiest border crossings, where I saw aid workers from various organizations handing out supplies like clothing, SIM cards, instant food like ramen and applesauce, and other essential items.At the main point of entry in Medyka, there was a man dressed in a chicken costume to boost the morale of kids and families who he greeted as they entered Poland.Further outside of Medyka's first reception point for refugees, a man played on a piano near supply and camping tents.On March 25, I made my way to the Przemyśl train station, a station often used for travel to and from Lviv, Ukraine. There, I saw people waiting in line at the customs office in order to re-enter Ukraine.

Some Ukrainians are deciding to return to the country for various personal reasons including financial reasons, wanting to fight or support the Ukrainian defense, or be closer to family who stayed behind.

