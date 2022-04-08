ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 photos that show what it's like in towns along the Ukraine-Poland border

By Jonathan Frydman
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5Tmj_0f3NOma700
A man dressed in a chicken costume greets people as they enter Poland from Ukraine on March 24, 2022.

Jonathan Frydman

  • Photographer Jonathan Frydman traveled to Poland and visited several towns on the border with Ukraine.
  • There, he saw Ukrainian refugees coming into Poland on foot, by car, and by train.
  • Here's what he saw visiting border crossings and makeshift refugee camps in Medyka, Przemyśl, and more.
On March 17, I drove from Lublin to the Hrebrenne border crossing, where I saw a Ukrainian child drawing in a coloring book while waiting in a tent set up to shelter refugees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uy0Ec_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

In another tent, children played on the floor with toys while a Polish kids' TV show played in the background.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SPTa_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

While driving near the Dorohusk border crossing in Poland, I passed by a car stopped on the road. I could see a fire burning in the background across the border in Ukraine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bx6hW_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

A few days later I visited Medyka, one of the busiest border crossings, where I saw aid workers from various organizations handing out supplies like clothing, SIM cards, instant food like ramen and applesauce, and other essential items.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Kq4h_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

At the main point of entry in Medyka, there was a man dressed in a chicken costume to boost the morale of kids and families who he greeted as they entered Poland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7PTV_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

Further outside of Medyka's first reception point for refugees, a man played on a piano near supply and camping tents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYcUq_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

On March 25, I made my way to the Przemyśl train station, a station often used for travel to and from Lviv, Ukraine. There, I saw people waiting in line at the customs office in order to re-enter Ukraine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iu54g_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

Some Ukrainians are deciding to return to the country for various personal reasons including financial reasons, wanting to fight or support the Ukrainian defense, or be closer to family who stayed behind.

Others waited on the covered platform to greet people they knew coming into Poland as a train arrived from Ukraine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhq8N_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

In another part of the Przemyśl station, I saw a woman waiting to be seen by doctors outside of a makeshift medical treatment room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg9s2_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

That night, a woman and child rushed by the platform as another train readied to leave Przemyśl station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBrKJ_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

Later, a woman and her child sat on board another train heading deeper into Poland from Przemyśl.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ycpzd_0f3NOma700

Jonathan Frydman

