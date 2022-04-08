ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for April 8

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanine Grace Hoegg, 72, passed away...

Lebanon-Express

Scammers get $20,000 from older Benton County couple

April Fool’s Day was especially cruel for an older Benton County couple who were scammed out of $20,000. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office prevented them from losing another $3,000 to con artists, said Capt. Don Rogers. A call about the incident came from the outskirts of Corvallis at...

