Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for April 8

April Fool’s Day was especially cruel for an older Benton County couple who were scammed out of $20,000. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office prevented them from losing another $3,000 to con artists, said Capt. Don Rogers. A call about the incident came from the outskirts of Corvallis at...
As a corporation works to build poultry farms and bring millions of chickens to the Scio-Stayton area near Salem, residents and farmers are making their voices heard that they don't want them anywhere near their land.
