Barbara Deville Combs

Allimay Barnett Corbello, 104, of Kemah, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, in a League City, Texas, care facility. Mrs. Corbello was born Oct. 7, 1917, in Lake Charles, La. She lived most of her life in the Lake Charles / Moss Bluff areas, until recently moving to Texas to be closer to family. She was a past member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and the Optimist Club with her husband. Mrs. Corbello enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league for a number of years. She also was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Bingo, and loved to garden and tend to her plants. She was a big sports fan and loved the Houston Astro’s and New Orleans Saints. She will not only be remembered for as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but left a legacy with her six generations of family.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO