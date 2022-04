A facelift is anticipated at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum. The facility first became home to men’s basketball for the 1963-64 season. The women’s team came along in 1971 and volleyball in 1991. The Kentucky General Assembly has approved $31 million for an overhaul. EKU Athletics Director Matt Roan said with final budget approval the spending of funds could begin in July.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO