2022 Kentucky Derby Horses, Top Odds, And Predictions

The Kentucky Derby horses will be like rockstars at the highly anticipated race in May. Close to 150,000 people will pack into Churchill Down Racecourse to get a look at them to see which wins the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown trilogy of races. Just like any other major sporting event, fans also love to put their hard-earned money on various wagers for the race.

In 2021, $153.7 million were placed on bets for the race. This year’s edition could very well top that and go after the 2019 record of $165.6 million. If you plan to be one of those folks looking to bank some big bucks on May 7, let’s first get a look at some of the top Kentucky Derby horses running in the 2022 race.

Horses at Kentucky Derby 2022

There will be twenty horses vying for the honor of being called the derby champion. However, not every 3-year-old thoroughbred and their jockey will have what it takes to win the popular race. There are several Kentucky Derby favorites and a couple of dark horse options in the Kentucky Derby field that may be worth putting some money down on.

Mo Denegal

Mo Denegal is a fast-rising juvenile that actually beat out Zandon — a horse with higher odds in the Derby — at the Remsen S in December. Mo also has a championship pedigree as his poppa/sire Uncle Mo fathered the 2016 Kentucky Derby Nyquist. Making Mo a legit dark horse in this group.

Odds: 8-1

Messier

Messier is a bay colt formerly coached by disgraced trainer Bob Baffert, and one of the favorites to do big things at Churchill Downs. The horse aced a performance at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes in February to earn a chance in Louisville and is a serious contender to home the derby trophy when all is said and done.

Odds: 6-1

Tiz the Bomb

Tiz the Bomb is a bay colt trained by Kenneth G. McPeek. The thoroughbred has two first-place finishes in three races this year, earning Magdalena racing over $425,000. Tiz the Bomb has looked strong on the turf after its 2019 debut and is a solid option further down the betting trough for the risk-inclined wagerers.

Odds: 20-1

Epicenter

A top choice for 2022 is Epicenter, a bay colt trained by one of the best trainers in North America, Steve Asmussen. The colt’s trainer has yet to win a derby but this might be the year that his dream is realized. The horse has had four first-place finishes in four of its last five, and all of them came on dirt. Epicenter’s history and strung run lately on dirt is a major reason he’s a favorite on May 7.

Odds: 5-1

Odds of Kentucky Derby

If you’re looking to risk some cash and place a bet on one of the 20 thoroughbreds in the 2022 class, wagers can be placed here . If you haven’t yet decided which horse is your preferred option, take a look at some of the current derby odds with a few weeks still to go before the racers enter the starting gate at 6:57 PM ET on May 7.

Derby betting odds:

Epicenter 5-1

Messier 6-1

Taiba 6-1

Zandon 6-1

Mo Donegal 8-1

Smile Happy 14-1

White Barrio 14-1

Charge It 20-1

Tiz the Bomb 20-1

Zozos 20-1

Cyberknife 22-1

Simplification 22-1

Early Voting 25-1

Morello 25-1

Barber Road 30-1

Slow Down Andy 40-1

Crown Pride 50-1

Who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby

Last year’s race will go down as one of the most controversial. The 2021 Kentucky Derby was won by legendary trainer Bob Baffert and his horse Medina Spirit. Unfortunately, in a post-race drug test, Medina Spirit tested positive for the drug betamethasone .

Historically, this particular drug is used to help treat pain and inflammation in horses, however, it is a banned substance on race day. Medina Spirit — who unexpectedly died in December — was disqualified and stripped of being the 147th derby winner. Also, Baffert was suspended for two years from competing at Churchill Downs.

