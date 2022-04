Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech teaches children who are deaf or hard of hearing to listen and talk. The Kilwins Jacksonville Ice Cream Run benefits the local programs and services for children age birth to 7. The Kilwins run was started ten years ago by Dana and Vance Stallings to honor their daughter, Haley, who attended Clarke. All of the money raised for the 5K/1 mile walk-run benefits the local campus, and is the school’s biggest annual fundraising event. Also known as the Coolest Family-Friendly Event in North Florida because all participants are rewarded with all-you-can-eat ice cream at the finish!

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO